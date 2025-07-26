CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Assad thinks he can help the Chicago Cubs in the last part of the season. So does manager Craig Counsell.

Assad is slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. The right-hander is coming back from a troublesome left oblique injury.

“Just trying to get back to my 100 percent,” Assad said Saturday through a translator.

Assad, who turns 28 on Wednesday, got hurt during spring training. He re-aggravated the injury during a rehab start with Iowa in April.

He tossed three scoreless innings in a rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

“It’s been a tough season for Javy in terms of, you know, he was really injured most of spring training and his entirety of the season,” Counsell said. "But I think the thing to remember is that we have important baseball left and he can be a contributor.

“He’s on a good track right now, and I know it’s good to be around the team again and get you feeling like you’re close.”

Assad's return could provide a lift for a depleted Cubs rotation. Jameson Taillon also is on his way back after being sidelined by a right calf strain. Justin Steele made four starts before he had season-ending elbow surgery.

The Cubs had a 60-43 record going into Saturday night's game against the White Sox at Rate Field. They were one game back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Assad was a key member of the team's rotation in 2024, going 7-6 with a 3.73 ERA in a career-high 29 starts and 147 innings.

He is 14-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 70 games over three seasons, including 23 relief appearances. He could work out of Chicago's bullpen at some point if he stays healthy.

“I think we’re going to prepare him as a starter, but I think, yes, I think, you know, by mid-August ... you certainly have to consider everything when you get to mid-August,” Counsell said.

Assad said it was “really sad” when he re-aggravated the injury in April, but he is focused now on what he needs to do to return.

“Once I get back, just help in whatever capacity the team needs,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb