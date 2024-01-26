NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters was suspended for the 2024 season on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

Peters tested positive for the steroid known as Oral Turinabol.

The 23-year-old signed for a $125,000 bonus in 2022 as a 12th-round draft pick from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He was 0-1 with a 16.68 ERA in 14 relief appearances last year for the Arizona Complex League Cubs.

Caplin was third player disciplined this year under the minor league program.

Fifteen players were disciplined last year under the minor league program and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games under the major league program.

