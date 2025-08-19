CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker is trying to break out of a prolonged slump, and the Chicago Cubs are doing whatever they can to help the All-Star outfielder.

Nothing is working at the moment.

Tucker was out of the starting lineup for the opener of a split doubleheader against Milwaukee on Tuesday. He is batting .148 (8 for 54) in August, and he has just two extra-base hits — both doubles — in his last 24 games.

A day after manager Craig Counsell said they were “going to have to take a little step back” with Tucker and give him some days off to reset, the plan for the slugger seemed unclear. Tucker said he might get into the doubleheader opener at some point, and Counsell left open the possibility of him playing on Tuesday.

“We talked Sunday night a little bit and, you know, we put a lot on the table and then we’ll see where that goes,” Counsell said.

Tucker has some company. Going into Tuesday's action, the Cubs were averaging 3.6 runs per game since the All-Star break, compared with 5.3 in the first part of the season. The slumping offense has played a role in Chicago falling nine games behind surging Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The 28-year-old Tucker jammed his right ring finger during an awkward slide in a victory over Cincinnati on June 1. He missed one game and then made a pinch-hitting appearance before returning to the starting lineup on June 5.

“I'm fine,” Tucker said Tuesday. “I mean, I’ve played, you know, for the most part every game this year. So I’m fine going out there.”

Tucker was acquired in a trade with Houston in December. He is eligible for free agency after this season, but he said that isn't a factor in his trouble at the plate.

He got off to a terrific start in his first season with Chicago, batting .290 with 17 homers, 52 RBIs and a .923 OPS in his first 85 games. He made the All-Star Game for the fourth time.

But he hasn't been the same player since the break, hitting .182 (16 for 88) with one homer, six RBIs and a .572 OPS in his last 26 games.

Asked if he could recall a similar slump at the plate, Tucker responded: “Probably not this long.”

“But, I mean I think everyone’s had stretches where they have, you know, not done that great or whatever,” he continued. “I don’t know. I'm just trying to figure it out.”

While Tucker is known for his reserved, steady demeanor, there are signs that the slump is taking a toll on him. He was slow getting out of the box on a grounder that was momentarily bobbled by Milwaukee first baseman Andrew Vaughn in the fourth inning of Monday's 7-0 loss to the Brewers.

He had a similar moment in the sixth inning of Sunday's 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh, leading to some boos from the crowd at Wrigley Field.

“I mean it’s kind of exhausting. I don’t know how many times I've rolled over to first or second,” Tucker said. “Regardless you still got to run down the line whether you’re out by 50 feet or not. But I mean it’s just a little tough right now.”

While explaining what Tucker is working on at the plate, Counsell pointed to his first at-bat of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, when the slugger bounced to first on a 3-1 fastball right over the plate.

“There’s separation from what he wants and what’s happening, what he thinks he feels and what’s happening,” Counsell said. “And you just, you try to just keep working on that and it’s a little thing that puts it back in place. It’s probably a simple thing that puts it back in place. It’s a swing, doesn’t have to be like a successful swing even. Could be a foul ball that puts it back in place.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb