CHICAGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon allowed two hits over six innings, Dansby Swanson hit a 16th home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday to stave off elimination from postseason contention.

Pinch-hitter Mike Tauchman had a two-run single in the seventh for the Cubs (79-95), who have eight games left and began the day seven games behind the New York Mets and Arizona for the last NL wild card.

Washington has lost five straight games.

Taillon (11-8) struck out four, walked two and hit a batter, improving to 3-0 in his last five starts. He stranded the bases loaded in the third when José Tena lined out and he retired his last 10 batters.

Tyson Miller retired Dylan Crews on a bases-loaded grounder in the seventh and gave up an eighth-inning homer to James Wood.

Porter Hodge pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save, finishing a five-hitter.

Trevor Williams (5-1), returning from a right flexor muscle strain that had sidelined him since May 30, allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Swanson homered into the left-center bleachers in the first inning.

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch dove over the tarp and stretched into the protective netting to catch Teña’s foul pop foul for the second out in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Zach Brzykcy was optioned to Triple-A Rochester and transferred RHP Joan Adon to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks was placed on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain retroactive to Wednesday and recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa. Wicks had been activated from a 60-day IL on Sept. 1 following an oblique strain and was 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA in four starts. … RHP Hayden Wesneski was activated from the 15-day IL (right forearm strain) and RHP Shawn Armstrong was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17) faces Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB