CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated rookie infielder Bryan Ramos from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

Ramos, one of the team's top prospects, had been sidelined by a strained left quad. He was brought up from Double-A Birmingham on May 4 and hit .281 (9 for 32) with two RBIs in his first 10 games with Chicago.

Outfielder Zack DeLoach was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster. DeLoach went 0 for 5 in his first three major league games with the White Sox.

DeLoach was acquired in a February trade with Seattle.

