GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The team announced the deal on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Shaw also pitched for Chicago last season. The right-hander had no record, four saves and a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances.

Shaw made his big league debut with Arizona in 2011. He is 43-45 with a 3.93 ERA in 791 career games, also playing for Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb