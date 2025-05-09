CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night to stop a four-game slide.

The White Sox went ahead to stay with three runs in the seventh. Brooks Baldwin hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly against Max Meyer. Jacob Amaya added an RBI single, and Matt Thaiss drew a bases-loaded walk against Ronny Henriquez.

Liam Hicks hit a solo homer for Miami in its 10th loss in 12 games. Meyer (2-4) was charged with five runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Cam Booser (1-3), the third of five Chicago relievers, got his first win with the club. Bryse Wilson pitched five innings of one-run ball.

The White Sox were coming off an embarrassing four-game sweep at Kansas City, when they scored a total of four runs.

Josh Rojas scored on Cade Gibson's wild pitch in the eighth, giving Chicago a 6-2 lead.

The White Sox drew just one walk through the first six innings but earned three during the decisive seventh.

Miami’s Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.29 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Shane Smith (1-2, 2.41 ERA) when the series continues Saturday night.

