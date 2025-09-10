CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Tauchman and Lenyn Sosa hit two-run doubles and Michael A. Taylor had an RBI double during a five-run second inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Taylor started the second-inning scoring with an RBI double and Tauchman followed with a two-run double. After Kyle Teel walked, Sosa hit another two-run double.

Andrew Benintendi hit a third-inning home run for Chicago.

Yandy Díaz hit a solo home run for the Rays in the first inning.

Carson Williams hit a solo home run in the fifth and Junior Caminero added a two-run home run later in the inning. He now has 43 this season, sixth most in the majors.

Hunter Feduccia added the Rays' last run of the night on an RBI single in the sixth.

Jordan Leasure (5-6), the fourth of eight White Sox pitchers, threw one inning. Tyler Gilbert struck out Brandon Lowe to secure his first career save.

Mason Montgomery (1-3) gave up five runs on five hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

White Sox reliever Grant Taylor left the game with in the ninth with a right groin strain after allowing a leadoff walk to Feduccia.

Key moment

Benintendi's home run made it 6-1. He has five home runs in his last 12 games.

Key stat

Teel, who scored the fifth run of the game for the White Sox, reached base for the 19th game in a row. That streak is tied for the second longest active streak in baseball.

Up next

The Rays will send LHP Ian Seymour (3-1, 2.89 ERA) to the mound against White Sox RHP Shane Smith (5-7, 3.95) on Thursday.

