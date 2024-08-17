HOUSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox claimed right-hander Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the New York Yankees on Saturday, one of several roster moves by the majors' worst team.

The White Sox also recalled right-hander Gus Varland from Triple-A Charlotte, placed right-hander Steven Wilson on the 15-day injured list and transferred right-hander Mike Clevinger to the 60-day injured list.

Acquired by the Yankees from San Diego on July 30, De Los Santos pitched in five games for New York, allowing 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings, before being designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Overall, he is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 49 appearances this season. Over six major league seasons, he is 14-6 with a 4.52 ERA in 214 appearances, all but three in relief.

Varland was available out of the bullpen for Saturday's game at Houston. He was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 2 and had a 3.86 ERA in four appearances for Triple-A Charlotte. He made seven appearances for the Dodgers this season, with a 3.00 ERA.

Wilson has a lower back strain. He is 1-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 40 appearances this season.

Clevinger had season-ending disk replacement surgery on his neck on Aug. 1. He made four starts this season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

