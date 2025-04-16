Mike Clevinger's time with the Chicago White Sox appears to be at its end.

The team designated the veteran righty for assignment on Wednesday.

Righty Steven Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Clevinger, 34, made eight appearances for the team this season. He was 0-0 with a 7.94 earned run average and 2.294 WHIP over 5.2 innings of work. He walked eight batters and struck out three.

A native of Jacksonville, Clevinger was in his ninth big league season and second with the Southsiders. A starter for the majority of his career, Clevinger was working as a reliever for the first time.

He previously spent time with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland.

In 164 career games, Clevinger is 164-142 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.217 WHIP over 809.2 IP.