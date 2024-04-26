The Chicago White Sox have designated former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar for assignment, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal adds the move was made to make room for veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, who agreed to a one-year deal with the ChiSox earlier in the month.

The 35-year-old Pillar was in his first season with Chicago, slashing .160/.290/.360 with one home run and four RBI in 17 games so far in 2024.

The West Hills, Calif., native is best known for his seven seasons spent with the Jays from 2013 to 2019, where he appeared in a total of 695 regular season games, making several spectacular catches in centre field. Pillar hit .260 during his time in Toronto with 55 home runs and 231 RBIs.

Pillar has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves over the course of his 12-year big league career.

Pham, 36, spent last season split between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, arriving in a mid-season trade with the D-Backs and helping them reach their first World Series since 2001. Pham slashed .241/.304/.415 with six homers in 50 games down the stretch of the 2023 regular season and hit an additional three home runs in the postseason.