CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Miguel Vargas left Thursday's game with the New York Yankees in the fifth inning with a left wrist contusion three innings after hitting his first career grand slam.

Vargas was hurt while trying to stretch for Curtis Mead's wide throw from just behind third base on a chopper by Aaron Judge. It appeared Judge's left leg struck Vargas' left hand (glove hand) as he ran to first. Vargas crumpled to the ground in pain.

Judge was awarded a single on the play, and advanced to second on the wide throw that also allowed Ben Rice to score from first, snapping a 4-all tie. The Yankees added another run in the inning for a 6-4 lead.

Vargas' 14th homer had tied the game 4-all in the second inning. He was replaced at first base by Mead.

