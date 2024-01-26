CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander John Brebbia and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract on Friday that includes a mutual option for 2025.

The 33-year-old gets $4 million this year, and the option is for $6 million with a $1.5 million buyout. Brebbia can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for games: $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Brebbia was 3-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 40 appearances and 10 starts for San Francisco last season. He was sidelined from mid-June until early September because of a strained right lat.

In 2022, Brebbia was 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and a NL-leading 76 appearances for the Giants. He is 15-15 with a 3.42 ERA in six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco.

Chicago designated infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez for assignment.

