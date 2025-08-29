CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Miguel Vargas on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a sprained left hand.

Vargas departed in the fifth inning of Chicago's 10-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday night. He was playing first base when he got hurt while trying to stretch for Curtis Mead’s throw from behind third base.

It looked as if Aaron Judge’s left leg struck Vargas’ glove hand as he ran to first. Vargas’ glove fell off as he crumpled to the ground in pain.

Vargas hit his first career grand slam in the second inning of the loss to New York. He is batting .234 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 121 games this season.

Chicago also recalled Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte. The rookie first baseman was in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against New York.

Elko batted .145 (9 for 62) with four homers and eight RBIs in his first 20 games of the season with the White Sox.

