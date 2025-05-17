CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte before their game against the Chicago Cubs. Shuster was just sent down on Friday.

Gilbert, 31, left the series opener against the Cubs after facing two batters. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 games this season.

Gilbert experienced a similar issue in spring training, but manager Will Venable said he was told it's not as bad as it was before.

“Got the two weeks. Let's see how he is able to respond,” Venable said.

The White Sox also said infielder Jacob Amaya cleared waivers and was outrighted to Charlotte.

___

