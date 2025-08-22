CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have recalled catcher Korey Lee from Triple-A Charlotte and designated infielder Josh Rojas for assignment.

The team announced the moves before Friday night's game against Minnesota.

The addition of Lee gives the White Sox three catchers on their active roster. Kyle Teel got the start behind the plate against the Twins, and Edgar Quero also was in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Lee, 27, was on Chicago's opening-day roster. He was sent down in June.

Lee is batting .250 (7 for 28) in 14 games with the White Sox this year. He hit .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 55 games with Charlotte.

Rojas, 31, agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with Chicago in January. He is batting .180 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 69 games this season.

