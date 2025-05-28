NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox reliever Miguel Castro injured his right knee Wednesday late in a 9-4 win over the New York Mets.

The right-hander entered with light rain falling at the start of the ninth inning and hustled to cover first base on Juan Soto’s weak grounder to the edge of the infield grass. Castro caught the toss from first baseman Miguel Vargas and beat Soto to first for the second out, but appeared to jam his right foot into the side of the bag.

The 6-foot-7 Castro initially got up and limped a few steps before being helped off the field with his arms draped around two athletic trainers. New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo tapped Castro — who pitched for the Mets from 2020-21 — on the back.

Castro was on crutches in the clubhouse after the game. He will undergo testing and be evaluated further, the White Sox said.

“You just don’t want to see any of your guys down like that, obviously in a lot of pain,” manager Will Venable said. “Just hope he comes out on the right side of this thing.”

Bryce Wilson came on and was given all the time he needed to warm up. He allowed Pete Alonso’s RBI double and walked Brett Baty before striking out Mark Vientos to end the game.

The 30-year-old Castro has a 7.50 ERA in six appearances for Chicago this season.

