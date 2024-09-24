CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox remained tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record of 120 losses in a season, rallying to score three runs in the eighth inning and beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-out single to help the White Sox (37-120) stave off infamy for at least one more night.

Fans voiced their displeasure with White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf by chanting “Sell the team!” throughout the game and booed when Los Angeles’ Eric Wagaman grounded out to end it, apparently unhappy they didn’t get to witness the record-breaking loss.

“It’s been a long season," Benintendi said. “I think that people here tonight were maybe trying to see history. But they’re going to have to wait one more day. Maybe.”

Jonathan Cannon pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings for Chicago. The White Sox have five games left — two more against the Angels and three at Detroit — to set a record no team wants.

Chicago had never dropped more than 106 games prior to this year. The White Sox passed that mark with plenty of time to spare when the New York Mets beat them on Sept. 1.

Chicago tied the American League record of 119 losses at San Diego on Saturday and matched the ’62 Mets the following day. But with a chance to lose more games than any team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134, the White Sox rallied in unlikely fashion. They were 0-94 when trailing after seven innings.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the seventh when Kevin Pillar led off with a walk and Wagaman lined a double to right-center against Gus Varland. Jack López connected in the eighth against Prelander Berroa (1-0) for his first career homer to make it 2-0.

Hunter Strickland (3-2) gave up back-to-back doubles to Zach DeLoach and pinch-hitter Bryan Ramos with one out in the eighth to cut it to 2-1. He walked Lenyn Sosa, putting runners on first and second before Brock Burke retired Nicky Lopez on a fly to right.

The White Sox then tied it when second baseman Jack López got twisted around and was unable to catch Luis Robert Jr.’s high pop. Robert was credited with an infield hit. Benintendi then lined his go-ahead single to left.

“I just dropped it,” López said. “It sucks. It cost Jack a win, Burkie a save, Strickland a hold. Just a tough one to swallow.”

Cannon came through with another terrific outing after beating Los Angeles last week. Justin Anderson worked the ninth for his first save.

Jack Kochanowicz pitched three-hit ball over seven innings for Los Angeles (63-94), which moved within one loss of the franchise record held by the 1968 and 1980 teams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: The Angels have not completely ruled out 3B Anthony Rendon (oblique strain) playing again this season, though manager Ron Washington indicated it's unlikely. “Still working though that," Washington said. “We haven’t made a total decision on that yet, but we’re still working through it. I think you make a common-sense deduction, you can answer that one yourself.” Rendon has not played since Sept. 7, the third time in yet another interrupted season that the 34-year-old has been sidelined by injury. ... OF Jordyn Adams was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA) looks to get some payback for a loss at Los Angeles last week and pick up his first win since 2022. LHP José Suarez (1-2, 6.08) makes his third start and 22nd appearance for the Angels.

