NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are sending Baltimore $4 million as part of Tuesday’s trade of outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the Orioles, among 11 deals in the two days before the deadline that included cash transactions.

Jiménez had $4,263,441 remaining of his $13 million salary, part of a deal that includes a 2025 team option with a $3 million buyout. The trade includes a conditional $1.5 million payment that would be made if the option is declined, leaving the net cost to the Orioles at $1,763,441.

Toronto agreed to pay $4.66 million in cash this year and just over $1.2 million in 2025 as part of three trades. The Blue Jays have been paring payroll, hoping to get under the luxury tax threshold.

Toronto will give $1.66 million to the Dodgers as part of the trade that sent four-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to Los Angeles, and will pay $2 million as part of Monday’s deal that sent third baseman Justin Turner to Seattle. In the agreement sending infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Pittsburgh, the Blue Jays said they will pay the Pirates $1 million this season and $1,216,989 in 2025.

Kiermaier’s $10.5 million contract had $3,443,548 remaining, so the cost to the Dodgers is about $1.78 million. Turner’s $13 million contract had about $4.33 million left, while Kiner-Falefa was owed about $2.46 million from this year’s salary and has a $7.5 million salary next year.

Miami will pay Arizona $3,161,290 in the trade that sent first baseman Josh Bell to Arizona, reducing his net cost to the Diamondbacks to $2.25 million. Bell had $5,411,290 remaining from his $16.5 million salary.

Seattle is sending Cincinnati $1,294,758 as part of Monday’s trade to the Reds of third baseman Ty France, who has a $6,775,000 salary.

Milwaukee will give $1.09 million to Cincinnati as part of Monday’s deal that sent right-hander Frankie Montas from the Reds to the Brewers for right-hander Jakob Junis and outfielder Joey Wiemer. The Brewers agreed to send an additional $160,000 to the Reds if Junis’ $8 million mutual option for 2025 is not exercised and he is owed a $3 million buyout.

St. Louis’ trade of outfielder Dylan Carlson to Tampa Bay includes $98,387, partially offsetting his $2.35 million salary. The White Sox will send the Cardinals $150,000 as part of the deal sending outfielder Tommy Pham and right-hander Erick Fedde to St. Louis. As part of the three-team trade, which also included the Dodgers, Los Angeles will give both Chicago and St. Louis by Aug. 15 a player to be named or $100,000.

Cincinnati also is sending $100,000 to Texas for third baseman Davis Wendzel, and the Los Angeles Angels are sending San Francisco $100,000 for right-hander Mike Baumann.

