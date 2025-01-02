The Chicago White Sox have signed infielder Josh Rojas to a one-year contract, reports Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available and the White Sox have not made an official announcement regarding the signing.

The 30-year-old Rojas spent last season with the Seattle Mariners, slashing .225/.304/.336 with eight home runs and 31 RBI in 142 games. The Mariners did not tender him a contract for 2025.

He was acquired by Seattle in a multi-player trade the season before with the Arizona Diamondbacks that also involved reliever Paul Sewald.

In 569 regular season games spread out over six MLB season, Rojas is a lifetime .247 hitter with 34 career home runs. He made his big league debut back in August of 2019.