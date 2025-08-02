WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, Brandon Woodruff pitched six effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Saturday.

With the majors' best record at 66-44, Milwaukee is 22 games over .500 for the first time this season. It also has a two-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 4-3 to Baltimore.

The Brewers have won 17 of their last 21 overall and 20 of their last 26 road games.

Robert Hassell III homered for Washington (44-66), which fell to a season-high 22 games below .500. The Nationals managed a season-low two hits.

The Brewers scored three runs in the first inning off Jake Irvin (8-6). Yelich, Isaac Collins and Blake Perkins delivered consecutive RBI singles.

Yelich hit his team-leading 21st homer on the first pitch of the third, a shot to center.

Woodruff (3-0) allowed one hit and struck out eight. He walked Riley Adams ahead of Hassell's second homer in the third.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick left in the fourth because of left knee soreness. The team said it was a precautionary move.

Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last season, was on the injured list last month for a left hamstring strain.

Key moment

Milwaukee’s three-run first allowed Woodruff to pitch with a lead his entire outing.

Key stat

Woodruff improved to 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in nine career appearances against Washington. He has 63 strikeouts and five walks in 48 innings against the Nationals.

Up next

Milwaukee All-Star RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) faces Washington RHP Brad Lord (2-5, 3.27 ERA) in a matchup of rookies as the series concludes Sunday.

