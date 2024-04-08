Tejay Antone is set to go under the knife yet again.

The Cincinnati Reds placed the 30-year-old reliever on the injured list on Monday with manager David Bell announcing the righty was set to undergo surgery on his elbow.

The Oklahoma City native has previously undergone two Tommy John surgeries.

Making his fourth appearance of the season on Sunday against the New York Mets, Antone felt discomfort in his throwing arm and was immediately lifted from the game. He underwent an MRI earlier on Monday.

"I tried to find him right away,” Reds pitcher Brent Suter said after the game. “He was with the doctor right when I came in, but after my second inning, I came in and was able to give him a big hug and all of us were here for him -- whatever he needs. I just want to hug him all night. I was actually there when he snapped it the second time in Milwaukee and that was heart-wrenching even from the other side and now he's my teammate and close friend on the team and for him to go down like that, it's just gut-wrenching."

In his stead, the team has called up righty Carson Spiers from the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

The Reds (5-4) open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) on Monday night at the Great American Ball Park.