The Cincinnati Reds have acquired infielder Ty France and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo, the team announced on Monday.

France, 30, has struggled this season, hitting .223 with eight home runs in 88 games.

He was named an All-Star in 2022 with the Mariners, when he finished with a .274 batting average and 20 home runs.

France was placed on irrevocable waivers on July 22, signaling that the Mariners were ready to move on from their starter of four years.

“A little caught off guard,” France said of being placed on waivers before Seattle's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels a week ago. “But I mean, I understand at the end of the day, it’s a business. I’m not performing to the best of my ability, so anything could happen.”

The Reds enter play on Monday at 50-55, five games behind the New York Mets for the final wild-card slot in the National League, though they need to pass five teams to claim that spot.

In 650 career MLB games with the Mariners and San Diego Padres, France, a native of Downey, Calif., has hit .264 with 69 HR and 292 runs batted in.