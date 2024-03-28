The Cincinnati Reds claimed right-hander Yosver Zulueta off outright waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, it was announced Thursday.

Zulueta was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier Thursday as they unveiled their 40-player roster.

Zulueta, 26, has been in the Blue Jays' system for several seasons but has not yet appeared in a regular season game at the big league level.

He spent last season at Triple-A Buffalo, going 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 45 outings, striking out 73 hitters in 64.0 innings.

Zulueta was the 35th-ranked player on TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list unveiled in January. He was the No. 4-ranked prospect in 2023.

The Blue Jays open the 2024 season in Tampa against the Rays and play 10 straight road games before their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8.