CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India and Nick Martini each drove in two runs, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 4-1 victory on Sunday that extended LA's longest losing streak since 2019 to five.

Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Carson Spiers and Alexis Díaz combined for a five-hitter. Martinez (2-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball on a bullpen day for Cincinnati, and Díaz got two outs for his 10th save.

“It starts with our pitchers," Reds manager David Bell said. "They’re ready to take the ball. Starting with Brent Suter, who did his job. That’s where it starts. Nick Martinez took over. Nick continues to show when he executes his pitches how good he is. To pitch so well against this team really says a lot.”

It's the longest slide for Los Angeles since it dropped six in a row from April 8-13, 2019.

"When you're not hitting, it certainly seems lifeless," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Seems like we're running cold. I know it's not from care or preparation. Bottom line, it's about results and we're not getting them right now. They outplayed us this series and won three.”

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double in the ninth, stopping a 0-for-22 slide for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position. Freeman then advanced on defensive indifference, but Díaz struck out Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages swinging.

“It's May, it's baseball,” Freeman said. “Two weeks ago, we were winning every game. I don't think anybody needs to question in our lineup. We'll be fine.”

The start of the game was moved up from 1:40 p.m. EDT to 12:10 p.m. due to the threat of severe storms that arrived in the sixth inning. The teams then waited through a delay for just over an hour.

Cincinnati scored four times in the third off Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-2). India had a bases-loaded single, and Martini’s bloop hit scored two more.

Yamamoto allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked two in five innings.

“They found a way to fight with two outs and find some outfield grass,” Roberts said. “They stayed inside the baseball. When you fight, you get those breaks sometimes. Outside of that, I thought Yoshi was fantastic. He was one hitter away from going five scoreless.”

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 12 in the series while dealing with a bruised right hamstring. Ohtani batted second on Sunday and went 1 for 3 as the designated hitter.

Ohtani reached on an infield single and scored his team’s only run.

“It’s right around 90 percent,” Roberts said of Ohtani’s hamstring. “Assuming it will keep getting better, I feel confident that he can play smart and not push it. Talked to him about not trying to steal a base. Be smart. The value of having him in the lineup is everything.”

Los Angeles’ lineup has been hampered by inconsistency. The Dodgers scored six times in the series opener, and then scored two more over the next two games, They have been shut out twice this month while scoring two or fewer runs six times.

Roberts hinted at a couple of changes to the lineup when the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“Some guys might be pressing a little bit," Roberts said. "Every time I write the lineup, I feel good that we're going to put up some runs. It's not a big picture-type thing. It's certainly been two weeks where it hasn't been good."

Dodgers: Right-hander Gavin Stone (4-2, 3.60 ERA) will oppose Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (0-2, 3.00 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-2, 3.34 ERA) will come off the injured list to start the series opener against the Cardinals on Monday. Lance Lynn (2-2, 3.68 ERA) starts for St. Louis.

