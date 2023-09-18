The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment, the team announced on Monday.

The #Reds today activated OF Stuart Fairchild from the COVID-19 injured list and designated OF Hunter Renfroe for assignment. pic.twitter.com/ctEXFNTlm0 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 18, 2023

Renfroe, 31, was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31 after slashing .242/.304/.434 with 19 home runs in 126 games with the Angels.

The 6-foot-1 outfielder had a .128 batting average with one home run and four RBIs in 14 games with the Reds this season.

Renfroe was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $11.9 million deal with the Angels last off-season.

Drafted 13th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2013 draft, Renfroe has a career .239 batting average with 177 home runs and 454 RBIs in 841 career games split between the Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Angels, and Reds.