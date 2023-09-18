Reds designate newly acquired OF Renfroe for assignment
The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment, the team announced on Monday.
Renfroe, 31, was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31 after slashing .242/.304/.434 with 19 home runs in 126 games with the Angels.
The 6-foot-1 outfielder had a .128 batting average with one home run and four RBIs in 14 games with the Reds this season.
Renfroe was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $11.9 million deal with the Angels last off-season.
Drafted 13th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2013 draft, Renfroe has a career .239 batting average with 177 home runs and 454 RBIs in 841 career games split between the Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Angels, and Reds.