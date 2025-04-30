CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back injury retroactive to Monday, the team announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Candelario has struggled at the plate the first month of the season and has been out of the lineup since Monday. Candelario, batting .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs, was diagnosed with a lumbar spine strain after a medical evaluation.

The Reds recalled Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville and added right-handed pitcher Chase Petty to the taxi squad. Petty was scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract last year that included a $3 million signing bonus. He's played for five teams over 10 major league seasons and is a .237 career hitter with 110 home runs.

