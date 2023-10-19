Luke Maile is staying at the Great American Ball Park.

The Cincinnati Reds re-signed the veteran catcher to one-year deal with a club option for 2025.

MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports the total compensation for the contract is $3.5 million.

Maile, 32, appeared in 74 games for the Reds last season, spelling regular catcher Tyler Stephenson. He batted .235 with six home runs, 35 runs batted in and an OPS of .699. He threw out 23 per cent of runners, going 17-for-73 on stolen base attempts.

A native of Edgewood, KY, Maile has appeared in 380 games over eight seasons with the Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.