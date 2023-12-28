The Cincinnati Reds announced the return of Buck Farmer on Thursday.

The 32-year-old reliever has re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In a corresponding move, the team announced outfielder Bubba Thompson was designated for assignment.

A native of Conyers, GA, Farmer spent the past two seasons with the Reds following eight with the Detroit Tigers. In 2023, Farmer made 71 appearances, going 4-5 with an earned run average of 4.20 and a 1.160 WHIP over a career-high 75.0 innings of work.

For his career, Farmer is 21-28 with an ERA of 4.98 and a 1.434 WHIP over 442.2 innings pitched in 356 appearances.

Thompson, 25, was claimed off of waivers from the Texas Rangers in October. He appeared in 37 games for the World Series champions in 2023.