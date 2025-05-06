ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan is expected to miss at least two months following surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left forearm suffered while attempting a sliding catch a night earlier.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Callihan will have no baseball activities for six to eight weeks but has not been ruled out for the season.

“It's actually kind of remarkable,” Francona said, adding that “everything came out like it was supposed to” in the surgery, which was performed in Cincinnati.

Callihan's attempted catch turned into an inside-the-park home run for Matt Olson in the Reds' 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Callihan was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

The Reds placed him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. The team optioned right-hander Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise and right-hander Lyon Richardson were recalled from Louisville.

Also, right-hander Rhett Lowder (right forearm strain) began a rehabilitation assignment.

Utility player Santiago Espinal initially was listed as the Reds' starter in left field in Tuesday night's game against the Braves. Minutes before the first pitch, third baseman Noelvi Marte was scratched with discomfort in his left side and Espinal was moved to third base.

Spencer Steer moved from first base to left field and Austin Wynns moved into the lineup at first base. TJ Friedl started in center field with Blake Dunn in right field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb