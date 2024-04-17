LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ Abrams homered in the first at-bat of the game and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Wednesday to take the series.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (1-1) threw six scoreless innings to get his first win of the season and gave up just four hits. Irvin was efficient and dominant all afternoon.

Landon Knack (0-1) made his major league debut for the Dodgers.

Abrams smacked his second pitch of the game to right centerfield for his third career leadoff home run. Joey Menses hit a sacrifice fly to center to score a run for a 2-0 lead also in the first. Those were the only runs of the game.

Knack settled down after that first inning and retired the next 12 batters. He allowed those two earned runs on four hits, struck out four and walked one.

After a five-hit game the day before, Mookie Betts was 0-for-4. Shohei Ohtani was 3-for-4 with three singles.

Kyle Finnegan earned his seventh save of the season by retiring the side in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Washington LHP Mackenzie Gore (2-0, 0.00 ERA) faces Houston’s Justin Verlander, who makes his first start of the season, in Washington on Friday. Gore has 23 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings this season. Los Angeles RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA) makes the start Friday against the New York Mets. Yamamoto has 21 strikeouts this season.

