LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch in a rehab outing on Saturday after throwing two innings in a simulated game.

Kershaw, along with Joe Kelly, had their simulated games before Sunday's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It was good to see him throw two innings. We accomplished what we wanted to,” manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw.

Kershaw continues to work his way back after having left shoulder surgery last November. The 36-year old, three-time NL Cy Young Award winner went three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

Roberts said Kershaw's start would likely be three innings. It would likely take place with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which is home on Saturday.

Kelly, on the 60-day injured list because of a right shoulder injury, struggled in his one inning of work, hitting two batters.

“Joe just wasn’t sharp today. At least we got through it healthy and built up his arm and pitches, but I don’t think it was a great one for Joe,” Roberts said.

Roberts added that Kelly's return isn't expected until after the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb