Clayton Kershaw isn't ready to leave Chavez Ravine just yet.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman report the 35-year-old lefty is expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 17th season.

There’s growing belief in the game alltime great LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers for at least a 17th season, sources tell me and @Joelsherman1 The Cooperstown bound Kershaw had a 2.46 ERA in 2023 (below 2.48 career mark) but won’t be ready to pitch at start of 2024 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2024

Kershaw announced he had shoulder surgery early in the off-season and said he is “hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.”

Kershaw said the surgery was performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and was done to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and shoulder capsule.

The Dallas native made 24 starts during the regular season and was effective, posting a 2.46 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched.

The lefty was rocked in his lone postseason outing, allowing six earned runs in one third of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The outing raised his playoff ERA to 4.49 in 13 starts.

Kershaw is widely regarded as one of the most dominant pitchers of the modern era. He is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, a 10-time All-Star and helped the Dodgers to a World Series championship in 2020.