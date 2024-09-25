CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a nice boost for the AL Central champions with only four games left in the regular season.

Kwan had been sidelined with a back issue that may have contributed to his prolonged hitting slump in the second half. The Gold Glove winner had been sidelined since Sept. 14.

“Unfortunately, Steven had an injury, but our medical staff got him through it as quickly as possible,” manager Stephen Vogt said before Cleveland's home game against the Cincinnati Reds. “I know Steven is excited to get back out and play with us, and we're excited to have him.”

Kwan led the majors with a .352 average at the All-Star break. But the 27-year-old was hitting just .201 in his last 50 games before being placed on the IL. Kwan was sidelined earlier in the season with hamstring issues.

“Every hitter goes through spurts where they're not themselves, but Kwanny was swinging the bat well right before the injury happened,” Vogt said.

The Guardians also announced that pitchers Tanner Bibee and Matthew Boyd would not start again until the ALDS, which begins on Oct. 5. Vogt said both would throw simulated games over the next nine days.

Ben Lively, Gavin Williams, Alex Cobb and rookie Joey Cantillo are also being considered to be part of the rotation during the best-of-five series.

“We wanted to get our rotation set up for the postseason and didn't feel like Tanner or Matt had to pitch another regular season game,” Vogt explained. “All of our options are still open.”

With Kwan returning, Cleveland optioned outfielder Myles Straw to Triple-A Columbus before wrapping up its two-game series.

Straw had been the team's center fielder the past two-plus seasons before he was optioned to the minors at the end of spring training. The 29-year-old was recalled last week and got off to a rough start by getting picked off as a pinch-runner in his first appearance.

