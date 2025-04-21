The Cleveland Guardians designated righty Triston McKenzie for assignment on Monday.

The former top prospect makes way for righty Zak Kent, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

McKenzie, 27, made four appearances in 2025. He had an earned run average of 11.12 and 2.471 WHIP in 5.2 innings of work.

A native of Brooklyn, McKenzie was the 42nd overall selection of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. He was considered the top prospect in the organization in 2019 and 2020, making his big league debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

In 88 appearances, including 80 starts, across six seasons, McKenzie was 21-29 with a 4.07 ERA and 1.156 WHIP over 442.0 IP.

Kent, 27, is in his sixth pro season and is yet to make his big league debut.

The Guardians (12-9) open up a three-game set on Monday night with a visit from the New York Yankees (14-8).