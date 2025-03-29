KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star José Ramírez jammed his right wrist while attempting to steal a base in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals and later left the game.

Ramírez, who was 0 for 2 with a walk, exited in the sixth inning and the Royals went on to win 4-3.

The defending AL Central champions will hope the six-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger third baseman does not have a long-term injury.

Ramírez has been durable, playing in 156-plus games the previous three seasons. He hit .299 with 39 homers and 118 RBIs last season, earning All-Star recognition for a fourth straight year and honors as the best offensive player at his position for the fifth time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb