CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas left Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist during the fifth inning.

White Sox starter Shane Smith hit Thomas with a changeup. Thomas was examined by trainers and went to first base, but then left the game after Nolan Jones lined out to Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

The Guardians said Thomas had a bruised right wrist and that X-rays were negative. Daniel Schneemann came on as a pinch-runner for Thomas.

Thomas is 2 for 17 in the past five games.

