The Cleveland Guardians announced the death of owner Larry Dolan on Monday.

Dolan, who purchased the team in 2000, was 94. Dolan's ownership of the club was the longest tenure in the franchise's history.

“We are saddened by the loss of our Dad, but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did,” Guardians chairman and Dolan's son, Paul Dolan, said in a statement. “He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community and his love of our local sports teams, including owning the Cleveland Guardians."

A native of Cleveland Heights, OH, Dolan bought the team through a family trust from Richard Jacobs for $323 million. Forbes' most recent valuation of the team in March of 2024 listed the Guardians at $1.35 billion, the 24th-most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball.

Under Dolan, the team reached the playoffs on three occasions and reached the World Series in 2016 where it lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Dolan was the brother of Charles Dolan and the uncle of New York Knicks and New York Rangers owner James Dolan.