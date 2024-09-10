CHICAGO (AP) — Guardians right-hander Ben Lively left their game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night after he was struck by a comebacker.

It looked as if Lively was hit on the outside of his right leg by Dominic Fletcher's liner in the second inning. The ball caromed off Lively to first baseman Josh Naylor, who stepped on the bag for the final out of the inning.

The 6-foot-4 Lively was helped off the field, but he made the final few steps into the Guardians' dugout on his own.

Lively struck out two in two scoreless innings for the AL Central leaders. He is 11-9 with a 4.01 ERA in a career-high 26 starts and 137 innings.

Pedro Avila replaced Lively on the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb