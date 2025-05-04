TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee left Sunday’s start at Toronto after five innings because of cramping in both legs.

Bibee came to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the sixth inning, but appeared to be in discomfort, lifting his legs several times and calling the trainer out of the dugout.

Left-hander Tim Herrin replaced Bibee, who allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits.

Bibee struck out three and walked two. He left with a 4-3 lead.

Toronto batters had three hits with runners in scoring position against Bibee, one more than he’d allowed in his first six starts combined.

Bibee also left a July 2024 start against Detroit after five innings because of leg cramps.

___

