KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia homered and the Kansas City Royals beat Oakland 6-2 on Friday night to extend the Athletics losing streak to a season-high six.

Ragans (3-3) walked two and struck out seven, rebounding from a 9-3 loss at the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed seven runs and eight hits. He has three scoreless starts of at least six innings this season.

Chris Stratton and Matt Sauers finished the four-hitter, the ninth time Oakland has been held to four hits or fewer.

Oakland has been outscored 36-6 during its losing streak, which dropped the A's to 19-28.

Kansas City went ahead in the first when Salvador Perez hit a two-out, run-scoring infield single. Perez was called out by first base umpire Ryan Additon, but a video review ruled Perez beat the throw from third baseman Brett Harris.

Massey hit a two-run homer off Austin Adams and Maikel Garcia a three-run drive against Brandon Bielak in a five-run sixth.

Mitch Spence (3-2) gave up one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Sauers in the ninth, his 10th this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Oakland activated Bielak, a day after he was acquired from Houston for cash. LHP Hogan Harris was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

RHP Ross Stripling (1-7, 4.98 ERA) takes the mound for Oakland on Saturday while Kansas City starts RHP Seth Lugo (6-1, 1.66),

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB