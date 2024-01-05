DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies waded into free agency Friday by agreeing to one-year contracts with right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings.

Before the deals, the only significant roster addition for Colorado was acquiring righty Cal Quantrill from Cleveland in November. The Rockies went 59-103 last year, their first 100-loss season, and haven't reached the postseason since 2018.

To make room on 40-man roster, the Rockies placed catcher Brian Serven on waivers, and he was claimed by the Chicago Cubs. Colorado also assigned infielder Alan Trejo outright to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 29-year-old Hudson came up with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 38-20 with a 3.84 ERA over 114 games (79 starts). He was 6-3 with a 4.98 ERA last season for the Cardinals.

Hudson finished fifth in the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year vote.

Stallings joins his third major league team after spending time with Pittsburgh (2016-21) and Miami (2022-23). He has a lifetime .235 average with 24 homers and 148 RBI.

The 34-year-old Stallings earned a Gold Glove in 2021. He was the only catcher in the majors who played 500 or more innings without a passed ball.

Stallings was selected by Cincinnati in the 42nd round in the 2011 amateur draft but didn't sign. Pittsburgh took him in the seventh-round of the 2012 draft from North Carolina.

