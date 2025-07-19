DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie and the Colorado Rockies won a home series for the first time since late last season with a 10-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Hunter Goodman had three hits, the last a two-run homer in the eighth, and Ryan McMahon homered for the second straight game. The Rockies also have won two straight home games for the first time this season.

The Rockies had lost 17 straight home series, the final two last season and the first 15 this season. At 24-74, they remain on pace to set a major league season record for losses.

Antonio Senzatela (4-13) gave up three runs in the second inning but faced only one batter over the minimum in the next five, going seven innings for the first time this season.

Senzatela, who leads the major leagues in losses, gave up five hits and struck out three with one walk. He used an economical 78 pitches.

Kody Clemens had a double and a triple for the Twins, who have lost 12 of their last 15 road games and their last five road series.

Clemens’ two-out, two-run double made it 8-5 in the eighth, but Tyler Kinley struck out Carlos Correa with runners on second and third to end the inning.

Tovar had three hits and Mickey Moniak had three hits for the Rockies.

Zebby Matthews (1-2) gave up five runs on eight hits in four-plus innings, leaving after the first two batters reached in the fifth. He was activated from the injured list to make the start after missing six weeks with a strained shoulder.

The start of the game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.

Key moment

Goodman hit a slow roller that hugged the third base line and stayed fair in the fifth, leaving third baseman Brooks Lee no option but to hope it would go foul. It did not, Goodman got a single, and Tovar hit his tie-breaking homer three batters later.

Key stat

The Rockies are on pace for 39 wins. The Chicago White Sox were 41-121 when they set the major league record for regular-season losses a year ago.

Up next

Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA) was set to oppose Colorado RHP German Marquez (3-10, 5.57) on Sunday.

