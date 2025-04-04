Chase Dollander is coming to the Show.

The Colorado Rockies officially called up their top prospect righty on Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dollander, 23, was taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of Tennessee.

The native of Evans, GA is the No. 1 Rockies prospect on MLB Pipeline and 24th overall.

After splitting last season, his first professional campaign, between High-A and Double-A ball, Dollander began the season with the Isotopes.

In his one start this season, Dollander went four innings, giving one earned run on six hits and struck out five.

Dollander is expected to make his first big-league start on Sunday when the Rockies (1-5) close out a three-game set with the Athletics (2-5).