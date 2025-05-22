Chase Dollander's rookie reason has come to a halt.

The Colorado Rockies have placed the righty on the 15-day injured list with forearm tightness.

The move is retroactive to May 19. In a corresponding move, righty Juan Mejia has been recalled from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

Dollander, 23, was the ninth overall selection of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of Tennessee.

The Evans, GA native made his big league debut on Apr. 6. In eight starts this season, Dollander is 2-5 with an earned run average of 6.28 and a WHIP of 1.422. He's struck out 38 batters and walked 18 in 38.2 innings of work.

The Rockies (8-41) have the worst record in the big leagues. They continue a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (31-18) later on Thursday.