MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Colt Keith scored on Gleyber Torres' sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the Detroit Tigers overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Riley Greene hit his team-leading 28th home run to help Detroit win for the fourth time in five games and fifth in seven.

Starting at second base in the 11th inning, Keith advanced to third on a wild pitch by Erasmo Ramírez (0-1) and scored on a Torres' sacrifice fly.

Rafael Montero (1-1) got the final four outs for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal overcame a shaky third inning to get through seven innings, allowing three runs. He had only three strikeouts. When he last faced the Twins on June 29, he struck out 13 in seven innings.

Edouard Julien homered before Ryan Jeffers and Luke Keaschall had RBIs in a three-run Minnesota third, but Skubal retired 13 of the final 14 hitters he faced.

After starter Bailey Ober got two quick outs in the fourth, Kerry Carpenter doubled and Greene’s home run cut the Detroit deficit to 3-2.

Key moment

Minnesota’s Alan Roden tried to score from third with one out in the 10th inning on a half-swing by Austin Martin, but was thrown out at the plate by charging first baseman Spencer Torkelson, a call upheld by video review.

Key stat

Detroit has won 11 of its past 17 games since July 27 after losing 12 of 13 and having its division lead shrink from 14 to seven games.

Up next

RHP Charlie Morton (7-10, 5.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night for Detroit. Minnesota had yet to announce a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb