TORONTO — For a team hoping to rebound after a last-place finish in 2024, the Toronto Blue Jays have had a relatively quiet off-season.

That will need to change in a significant way if Canada's lone big-league club is going to improve in 2025.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the face of the franchise, still remains without a long-term contract. Two-time all-star shortstop Bo Bichette is also unsigned beyond this year.

The lack of extension news raises questions about whether the team expects to be a consistent contender in future seasons or if a retooling or rebuilding process might be on the horizon.

Decisions need to be made soon. The competitive window for this roster - at least as currently constructed - will not be open for much longer.

The pressure is squarely on Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins to deliver after a 74-88 campaign that followed wild-card series appearances in three of four years.

Forced to pivot after missing out on superstar Juan Soto, Atkins shifted into trade mode earlier this month by acquiring second baseman Andres Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

Gimenez, who's signed through 2029, was an all-star in 2022 and has won three straight Gold Glove Awards.

The move makes Toronto's strong defence even better and, given that Gimenez came up as a shortstop, offers some insurance if Bichette is traded or leaves in free agency next fall.

The Blue Jays are hoping Gimenez can turn his offensive numbers around after two straight seasons of middling results.

Sandlin, meanwhile, provides much-needed depth in a bullpen that recently welcomed the return of free-agent reliever Yimi Garcia on a two-year deal.

Garcia, who was dealt for prospects at the trade deadline last summer, may take on the closer role after Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., was non-tendered by the team.

There have also been some changes with the team's coaching staff with David Popkins now on board as hitting coach.

What remains unclear as mid-February spring training approaches is whether Atkins is just getting started with roster upgrades or if he only plans some mild tinkering.

The latter would do little to soothe a jittery fanbase hoping a repeat of the previous off-season will be avoided.

"We're a very attractive destination," Atkins said during a recent media availability. "An incredible city, market and country that players are excited about and a team that players are excited about."

Like they did with Soto, the Blue Jays came up short in the Shohei Ohtani free-agent sweepstakes last December and their backup plan didn't bear fruit.

Toronto ended up signing veterans Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier to one-year deals before shipping them out at the trade deadline.

Given that the team isn't expecting a major payroll change for 2025, it would appear that Atkins has room to make at least one more significant free-agent signing. Several big-name players are still available.

"Winning is the most powerful (thing)," Atkins said. "The more that we can do that, the better positioned we will be and remain. And not running from that, that last year was a disappointment for us.

"It does not feel as though it has hurt us in our pursuit of free agents."

Guerrero, who hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 runs batted in last season, desperately needs some protection in the batting order.

No other Blue Jay reached the 20-homer or 60-RBI mark in 2024. That's a problem that demands immediate attention.

At least one power bat would be welcomed on a team that was 26th out of 30 major-league teams with 156 home runs and 20th in team slugging percentage (.389).

The starting rotation could use another depth piece and the bullpen likely needs one or two more quality arms.

The Blue Jays' pre-season opener is Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees. Toronto will kick off the 2025 regular season on March 27 against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.