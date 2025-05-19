Contreras, Brewers hand Orioles seventh straight loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras went 4 for 4 and hit a tiebreaking two-out single in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4 on Monday night to hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh consecutive loss.

The Orioles erased a three-run deficit but still fell to 0-3 since firing manager Brandon Hyde and handing the job to Tony Mansolino on an interim basis. Mansolino had been working as Hyde’s third-base coach.

Baltimore tied the game on Cedric Mullins’ three-run homer off Nick Mears in the seventh inning. Mears hadn't allowed an earned run in 13 straight appearances before giving up that homer.

Milwaukee responded in the eighth.

Brice Turang drew a two-out walk against Yennier Cano (0-4) and stole second. Contreras then hit a shot that got past shortstop Gunnar Henderson’s diving attempt and went into center field to bring home Turang.

Contreras also singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and fifth innings, and walked in the sixth. His four hits matched a career high.

Mullins drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and stole second with one out, but Trevor Megill retired Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday on flies to left to earn his seventh save in eight opportunities.

Baltimore's Ramón Laureano hit a solo shot and went 3 for 4.

Milwaukee's Abner Uribe (2-0) earned the win by working a scoreless eighth inning.

Key moment

With the score tied 4-all, the Orioles left the go-ahead run on third in the seventh and couldn't capitalize on a two-on, one-out situation in the eighth. Jared Koenig struck out Maverick Handley to end the seventh. Uribe struck out Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Urías to strand runners on first and second in the eighth.

Key stat

Contreras has gone 9 of 16 over his last five games, improving his batting average from .224 to .258.

Up next

Right-hander Logan Henderson (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers when this three-game series continues Tuesday. Left-hander Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.27) will serve as the Orioles' opener before right-hander Chayce McDermott (0-0, 12.00) takes over.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB