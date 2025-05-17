PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out a season-high 10 batters over six masterful innings, Eugenio Suárez and Geraldo Perdomo each had three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 8-0 on Friday night.

The Rockies fell to 7-37 for the worst start in the big leagues through 44 games since 1901. They've lost four straight and 12 of 13.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer is 0-4 since taking over for Bud Black, who was fired on Sunday.

Burnes (3-1) navigated his outing without much trouble, giving up two hits and walking three. It's his second straight scoreless outing after skipping a turn in the rotation due to shoulder inflammation.

Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist (0-1) made his big-league debut, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. The 24-year-old is the team's No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com.

The D-backs scored two runs in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth to pull away for a 5-0 lead. Suárez added a two-run single in the seventh for a 7-0 advantage.

Gabriel Moreno reached base four times with two doubles, a single and a walk. Josh Naylor, Randal Grichuk and Corbin Carroll all had two hits.

The D-backs won back-to-back games for the first time since April 30-May 1.

Key moment

Burnes struck out Mickey Moniak with the bases loaded in the fourth, ending the Rockies' one good scoring chance.

Key stat

The Rockies fell to 2-21 on the road this season and are 1-21 in night games. Colorado came into the game with a .189 batting average in road games and had just two hits on Friday.

Up next

RHP Germán Márquez (1-6, 8.27 ERA) was set to start Saturday for the Rockies against RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 4.59).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB