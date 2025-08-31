LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Arizona has won four straight games — all on the road against the Brewers and Dodgers, a pair of National League division leaders.

Rodriguez (6-8) gave up four hits in six shutout innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Ildemaro Vargas added a three-run homer off Kirby Yates in the ninth.

Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-3) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before he was tagged for three runs in the seventh.

The Dodgers have mustered only one run over the first two games of the series. They ended a 15-inning scoreless streak in the seventh on a bloop RBI single from Mookie Betts off Andrew Saalfrank, who retired Will Smith with runners at the corners to preserve a 3-1 lead.

Carroll hit a leadoff homer to right field in the seventh, his 28th of the season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Blaze Alexander followed with doubles to put runners at second and third.

Gurriel scored on Gabriel Moreno’s sacrifice fly, and Alexander also came home when center fielder Andy Pages’ throw to the infield was off target for an error.

Key moment

Gurriel kept the game scoreless in the sixth when he threw out Kiké Hernández trying to score from third base on Shohei Ohtani's flyball to left field.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks have homered at Dodger Stadium in 11 consecutive games dating to May 20, 2024, the second-longest run at Los Angeles in franchise history.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.24 ERA) faces RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.90) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb